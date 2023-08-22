In This Moment premieres title track off upcoming '﻿GODMODE'﻿ album

In This Moment has premiered a new song called "GODMODE," the title track off their upcoming album.

"It's been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song," says frontwoman Maria Brink. "I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral."

You can listen to "GODMODE" now via digital outlets.

The album GODMODE, the follow-up to 2020's Mother, will be released October 27. It also includes the previously released single "THE PURGE."

In This Moment will be touring in support of GODMODE beginning in November alongside Ice Nine Kills, Avatar and New Years Day.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

