In This Moment announces Hell Hath No Fury summer tour

Hell hath no fury like In This Moment on tour.

The "Blood" metallers are returning to the road in the summer for the Hell Hath No Fury tour. The headlining outing runs from July 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Aug. 16 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com.

In This Moment's latest album is 2023's Godmode. The band has been working on a follow-up after signing a new record label deal with Better Noise Music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.