In This Moment announces Hell Hath No Fury summer tour

2024 Lollapalooza Festival Erika Goldring/WireImage (Erika Goldring/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Hell hath no fury like In This Moment on tour.

The "Blood" metallers are returning to the road in the summer for the Hell Hath No Fury tour. The headlining outing runs from July 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Aug. 16 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com.

In This Moment's latest album is 2023's Godmode. The band has been working on a follow-up after signing a new record label deal with Better Noise Music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!