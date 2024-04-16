In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills announce 2024 leg of Kiss of Death tour

In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are bringing their Kiss of Death tour into 2024.

The joint outing, which originally launched in November, will return for a summer outing spanning from August 1 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to September 12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Avatar will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com or IceNineKills.com.

In This Moment put out a new album, Godmode, in October. Ice Nine Kills' most recent album is 2021's The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.