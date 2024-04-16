In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills announce 2024 leg of Kiss of Death tour

Halestorm Perform At The SSE Hydro In Glasgow Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are bringing their Kiss of Death tour into 2024.

The joint outing, which originally launched in November, will return for a summer outing spanning from August 1 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to September 12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Avatar will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com or IceNineKills.com.

In This Moment put out a new album, Godmode, in October. Ice Nine Kills' most recent album is 2021's The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!