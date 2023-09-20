In This Moment covers Björk's "Army of Me" for upcoming 'GODMODE' album

BMG

By Josh Johnson

In This Moment has shared a cover of the Björk song "Army of Me," recorded for their upcoming album, GODMODE.

"I was a teenager when I first got into Björk," says frontwoman Maria Brink. "I was mesmerized by her. She has a really inspiring energy to a lot of her stuff, an enlightening feeling. She's just so innovative and groundbreaking and inspiring and magical."

You can listen to In This Moment's "Army of Me" cover now via digital outlets.

GODMODE, the follow-up to 2020's Mother, will be released October 27. It also includes the single "THE PURGE."

In This Moment will launch a U.S. tour in November alongside Ice Nine Kills, Avatar and New Years Day.

