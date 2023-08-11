This is what you get when Pierce the Veil covers Radiohead's "Karma Police"

Pierce the Veil has shared a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police."

Vic Fuentes and company put their spin on the OK Computer single for Australia's triple j as part of its "Like a Version" series. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Pierce the Veil wrapped up touring Australia in July while supporting their new album, The Jaws of Life, which features the singles "Emergency Contact" and "Pass the Nirvana." They also toured the U.S. over the spring and summer with The Used.

You can catch Pierce the Veil on a headlining U.S. tour kicking off in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.