This elementary school is achieving high reading scores a million words at a time

The 74 reports Windsor Park Elementary in Texas boosts reading skills through its Millionaires Club, motivating students to read over 315 million words this year.

Walking into Windsor Park Elementary in Corpus Christi, Texas, it’s hard to miss the mass of bright, colorful paper balloons taped on the wall, displaying photos of dozens of children who have read at least 1 million words this school year.

"It's something that the students are very, very proud of," librarian Annelise Rodriguez, who created and manages the Millionaires Club, told The 74. "We've had kids come in when they take tours and say, 'I'm going to be up there some day.' Some kids get it in 45 books, and for others, it's taken 360 books."

The project was created three years ago to motivate and recognize young avid readers in the school of roughly 600 students. Just a few weeks ago, a grandmother who didn't speak English bowed her head to thank Rodriguez after her grandchild's photo finally made the display.

Last year, Windsor Park students read 400 million words as part of the Millionaires Club. They are on track to beat that record, with over 315 million words read by the end of February. It's one of the ways the school has attained its high reading proficiency rates, an achievement that earned its ranking on The 74's Bright Spots list. The highlighted schools have third-grade literacy scores that are much higher than might be expected, based on the schools' poverty rates.

With its 29% poverty level, nearly two-thirds of Windsor Park third graders were projected to be proficient in reading in 2024, but its actual score was 96%. That rate jumped to 99% last year. Nearly 50% of students are Hispanic, 29% are white, and 15% are Asian.

Third grade students Brady Jackson, Everly Collier and Finn Fratila read books in the Windsor Park Elementary library. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lauren Wagner for The 74



Windsor Park is a magnet school for gifted and talented children. Texas schools are required to screen their students, and all children in the Corpus Christi Independent School District who score in the top 3% receive an invitation to transfer to Windsor Park, said Principal Kimberly Bissell. Transportation is provided.

The screening consists of multiple tests that grade students' achievement in reading and math, as well as problem-solving and critical thinking abilities. Students can transfer in any grade to Corpus Christi's gifted and talented schools.

Windsor Park is also the district's only International Baccalaureate elementary school. The worldwide educational program allows teachers to write their own curriculum and offer rigorous instruction along with inquiry-based learning.

“We have kids who are in first grade reading at a middle school or high school level,” Bissell said. “Those things have always been true, but the initiative behind their personal achievement has certainly ramped up in the last few years with our new approaches.”

The Millionaires Club, which is expanding to other schools in the 33,000-student district, is one of them. The number of words children read is tracked through Accelerated Reader, an online program that records finished books and comprehension.

Hanna Patton-Elliott, a third grade teacher at Windsor Park Elementary, instructs her students to be doctors in a reading and writing exercise. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lauren Wagner for The 74



Windsor Park also recently launched a learning model called "thinking classrooms." Originally created for math education, it involves students working in small groups, solving problems while standing up at whiteboards and building on pieces of knowledge as they go. But Bissell said Windsor Park implemented this approach across all its classes.

It especially improved students’ writing skills because the children use the whiteboards to organize text and story structure, she said.

In Hanna Patton-Elliott’s third grade classroom on a recent morning, students became “doctors,” pulling on blue medical gloves before separating into groups of two or three. Each group had to assess a passage of text on a whiteboard — the “patient” — by finding the main idea. The children then diagnosed their “patients” by writing a conclusion for what the passage was about.

Patton-Elliott said that at the end of the class, students rotate and evaluate one another’s work as “attending doctors” — the staff who oversee the work of a medical team.

Third grade students Taylor Butters, Claire Stewart and Kane Teran work together during a reading and writing activity at Windsor Park Elementary. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lauren Wagner for The 74

“I’m going to give them an opportunity to write the conclusions for other people’s work, but then also go back and look at it as the first attending doctor,” she said. “So we’ve got lots of things going on. We’ve got some reading skills, we’ve got the main idea, we’ve got organization, but then also we’ve got some creative writing, too. The metaphor seems to be working for breaking this down and organizing it.”

The activity is part of the curricular materials written by Windsor Park teachers under the International Baccalaureate program. Teachers create their grade-level curriculum together to ensure that the same lessons — such as finding the main idea of a story — are taught in each classroom, even if the activities may be different. Because Windsor Park classes are interdisciplinary, teachers try to connect the same ideas in all academic subjects, so what the children learn in reading, for example, is referenced in math class.

Much of Windsor Park’s instruction uses standards from the Texas Education Agency, but infuses them with student-led learning and group collaboration. The curriculum also allows children to make decisions and manage their own instruction, such as choosing the grading rubrics for an activity.

“We find not just for gifted learners, but as a best practice, this idea of choice and student agency really builds writing, as well as reading and everything that English Language arts envelopes,” Bissell said. “When you offer choice with expectations, they do a lot better.”

This story was produced by The 74 and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.