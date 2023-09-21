This Barbie stars in Avenged Sevenfold's new "Mattel" video

Warner Records; Art by Wes Lang

By Josh Johnson

Avenged Sevenfold puts a new spin on Barbie fever in the band's new video for "Mattel."

This being Avenged Sevenfold, their take on the iconic doll is not exactly a feel-good story. They turn the Barbie Dreamhouse to the Barbie Nightmarehouse, which features a lot of doll nudity and drug use. There's also a fair amount of fiery explosions, making the whole thing a real Barbenheimer affair.

"Mattel," by the way, is also the name of the toy company that makes Barbie. In the song, A7X frontman M. Shadows seems to imagine himself as a doll, singing, "My vinyl skin provides protection/It holds in place my plastic bones" and "I've smelled the plastic daisies/And it seems we've found ourselves in hell."

You can watch the "Mattel" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Mattel" appears on Avenged Sevenfold's latest album, Life Is But a Dream..., which was released in June. A7X's tour behind the record continues Friday, September 22, in Nashville.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

