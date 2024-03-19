Thirty Seconds to Mars reschedules European tour dates due to Jared Leto's filming schedule

Thirty Seconds to Mars has rescheduled select shows on the upcoming European leg of their Seasons world tour due to frontman Jared Leto's filming schedule, which was affected by the 2023 actors strike.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the band writes in a Facebook post, adding that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. "We can't wait to see you all on the road very soon."

The Seasons tour supports Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2023 album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which includes the singles "Stuck" and "Seasons."

"This tour is a celebration of our family of friends and fans around the world -- whether you discovered us in 2000s dorm rooms, 2010s emo nights or on TikTok today," Mars says. "We plan on honoring that by digging deep into our past and playing songs we haven't played in man many years and from all the different SEASONS OF MARS!"

The U.S. leg is set to kick off in July as scheduled.

