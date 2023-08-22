Thirty Seconds to Mars & more playing official ACL fest aftershows

Thirty Seconds to Mars is among the artists playing official Austin City Limits aftershows.

Jared Leto and company will headline the Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on October 12. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 24, at 10 a.m. CT.

Other ACL aftershows will feature The Breeders, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett and Bob Moses. For the full list of after-shows, visit ACLFestival.com.

ACL 2023 takes place October 6-8 and October 13-15. The lineup includes Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, The 1975, Mumford & Sons, Hozier and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, among many others.

