Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill" sees streaming bump following viral Chad Smith drum cover

As it turns out, Chad Smith isn't the only one listening to more of Thirty Seconds to Mars lately.

According to Billboard, streams of the Mars single "The Kill" increased by 62% following the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer's viral cover of the mid-2000s alt hit.

Said cover was recorded for the YouTube channel Drumeo, which asks drummers to play along to a song that they've never heard before. Upon finishing his one-take performance, Smith guessed that the song was by My Chemical Romance or "some kind of emo thing."

The Drumeo video has been viewed 4.5 million times since it was uploaded on September 22. A week later, Thirty Seconds to Mars responded to the cover with a clip of Jared and Shannon Leto nodding and air-drumming, along while giving a thumbs-up.

"Finally had a chance to react to the incredible @chadsmithofficial video," they wrote in an Instagram post.

Thirty Seconds to Mars put out a new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, in September.

