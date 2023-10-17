Thirty Seconds to Mars to perform at 2023 MTV EMAs

Thirty Seconds to Mars are performing at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The ceremony takes place November 5 in Paris. Other performers include Jung Kook, The Kid LAROI, Sabrina Carpenter, Coi Leray and David Guetta.

Thirty Seconds to Mars have won a total of nine EMAs dating back to 2007. They'll have a chance to make it 10 this year with a nomination in the Best Alternative category. Their competition includes Blur, Fall Out Boy, Lana Del Rey, Paramore and Yungblud.

The latest Thirty Seconds to Mars album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, was released in September. It includes the single "Stuck."

