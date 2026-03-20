Thirty Seconds to Mars releases acoustic version of 'The Kill'

Thirty Seconds to Mars has released an acoustic version of their song "The Kill," which is included in the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of the band's 2005 album, A Beautiful Lie.

The unplugged recording is accompanied by a video featuring throwback footage of Thirty Seconds to Mars touring and performing, cut with voice-over audio of Jared Leto speaking on how much the band means to him. You can watch that on YouTube.

The reissue of A Beautiful Lie will be released March 27. It also includes the previously unreleased songs "God's Eye" and "Over My Head."

The original A Beautiful Lie, which marked the sophomore Thirty Seconds to Mars album, also spawned the singles "Attack" and "From Yesterday."

The most recent Thirty Seconds to Mars album is 2023's It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.