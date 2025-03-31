These cities added the most high-income households

High-income households can generally afford to spend more within their communities, both via local business and the tax base. The business mix of a city may be greatly influenced by the relative population of high-income earners. Similarly, the prevalence of high-income households also can help describe the relative quality of life of a population, or tell stories about potential wealth gaps or local growth. Changes in a city's relative proportion of households earning high income may change due to dynamics in the local job market, housing market, cost of living, age demographics, opportunities elsewhere, and beyond.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 352 U.S. cities based on the percentage change in the proportion of households earning $200,000 or more annually over one year. Other data examined includes the new estimates of high-earning households, the number of high-income households added, and the local median income.
Key Findings
- Palm Bay, Florida, saw the proportion of high-income households jump by nearly 150%. Even after accounting for a 13.8% growth in total households over the same year, Palm Bay went from 3% of households earning over $200,000 to 7.4%. This is an estimated addition of 2,403 households to this income category. Still, the local median household income dropped from $71,645 to $67,928 in that same time.
- Nearly half of households earn over $200,000 in this city. Sunnyvale, California, has the highest rate of high-income households at 48.6%. This comes after an 11.21% jump in the proportion of high-income households locally, up from 43.7% households being high-earners the year before. The median household income here is also highest studywide at $169,781.
- Waterbury, Connecticut, saw its high-income population decrease the most. Relative to its total households in each year, Waterbury's proportion of high-income households shrank by 63.2%. High-income earners went from representing 3.8% of households to 1.4% over one year. The median household income here now sits at $51,572.
- Oakland, California, lost 2,691 high-income households in one year. Nominally, Oakland lost the most high-income households over one year. The city saw an 8% decline in the rate of high-income households after going from 23.7% to 21.8% of households. Garden Grove, California, lost the second-highest number of high-income households at -2,344.
Top 20 cities adding high-income households
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 146.67%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,403
- Total households: 50,448
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.4%
- Number of high-income households: 3,733
- Median household income: $67,928
- Total households: 44,338
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,330
- Median household income: $71,645
- Percent change in total households over one year: 13.8%
- Total households: 50,448
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.4%
- Number of high-income households: 3,733
- Median household income: $67,928
- Total households: 44,338
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,330
- Median household income: $71,645
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 119.35%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,676
- Total households: 45,483
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.8%
- Number of high-income households: 3,093
- Median household income: $66,950
- Total households: 45,689
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.1%
- Number of high-income households: 1,416
- Median household income: $55,177
- Percent change in total households over one year: -0.5%
- Total households: 45,483
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.8%
- Number of high-income households: 3,093
- Median household income: $66,950
- Total households: 45,689
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.1%
- Number of high-income households: 1,416
- Median household income: $55,177
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 114.71%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,929
- Total households: 74,847
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.3%
- Number of high-income households: 5,464
- Median household income: $61,680
- Total households: 74,554
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%
- Number of high-income households: 2,535
- Median household income: $55,578
- Percent change in total households over one year: 0.4%
- Total households: 74,847
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.3%
- Number of high-income households: 5,464
- Median household income: $61,680
- Total households: 74,554
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%
- Number of high-income households: 2,535
- Median household income: $55,578
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 112.50%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,274
- Total households: 64,083
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%
- Number of high-income households: 2,179
- Median household income: $49,920
- Total households: 56,576
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.6%
- Number of high-income households: 905
- Median household income: $46,912
- Percent change in total households over one year: 13.3%
- Total households: 64,083
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%
- Number of high-income households: 2,179
- Median household income: $49,920
- Total households: 56,576
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.6%
- Number of high-income households: 905
- Median household income: $46,912
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 112.12%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,682
- Total households: 36,403
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14%
- Number of high-income households: 5,096
- Median household income: $73,723
- Total households: 36,587
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%
- Number of high-income households: 2,415
- Median household income: $62,374
- Percent change in total households over one year: -0.5%
- Total households: 36,403
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14%
- Number of high-income households: 5,096
- Median household income: $73,723
- Total households: 36,587
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%
- Number of high-income households: 2,415
- Median household income: $62,374
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 76.92%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,553
- Total households: 54,695
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%
- Number of high-income households: 3,774
- Median household income: $58,515
- Total households: 56,960
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9%
- Number of high-income households: 2,221
- Median household income: $50,311
- Percent change in total households over one year: -4%
- Total households: 54,695
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%
- Number of high-income households: 3,774
- Median household income: $58,515
- Total households: 56,960
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9%
- Number of high-income households: 2,221
- Median household income: $50,311
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 70.83%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 747
- Total households: 41,060
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.1%
- Number of high-income households: 1,683
- Median household income: $71,752
- Total households: 39,014
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.4%
- Number of high-income households: 936
- Median household income: $71,060
- Percent change in total households over one year: 5.2%
- Total households: 41,060
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.1%
- Number of high-income households: 1,683
- Median household income: $71,752
- Total households: 39,014
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.4%
- Number of high-income households: 936
- Median household income: $71,060
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 70.71%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 3,381
- Total households: 46,223
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.9%
- Number of high-income households: 7,812
- Median household income: $85,615
- Total households: 44,755
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.9%
- Number of high-income households: 4,431
- Median household income: $85,570
- Percent change in total households over one year: 3.3%
- Total households: 46,223
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.9%
- Number of high-income households: 7,812
- Median household income: $85,615
- Total households: 44,755
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.9%
- Number of high-income households: 4,431
- Median household income: $85,570
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 70.18%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,295
- Total households: 54,715
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.7%
- Number of high-income households: 5,307
- Median household income: $62,411
- Total households: 52,844
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7%
- Number of high-income households: 3,012
- Median household income: $61,030
- Percent change in total households over one year: 3.5%
- Total households: 54,715
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.7%
- Number of high-income households: 5,307
- Median household income: $62,411
- Total households: 52,844
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7%
- Number of high-income households: 3,012
- Median household income: $61,030
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 68%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 817
- Total households: 51,696
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,171
- Median household income: $52,318
- Total households: 54,185
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.5%
- Number of high-income households: 1,355
- Median household income: $48,127
- Percent change in total households over one year: -4.6%
- Total households: 51,696
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,171
- Median household income: $52,318
- Total households: 54,185
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.5%
- Number of high-income households: 1,355
- Median household income: $48,127
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 65.38%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 742
- Total households: 42,331
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,820
- Median household income: $55,767
- Total households: 41,488
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.6%
- Number of high-income households: 1,079
- Median household income: $51,610
- Percent change in total households over one year: 2%
- Total households: 42,331
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,820
- Median household income: $55,767
- Total households: 41,488
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.6%
- Number of high-income households: 1,079
- Median household income: $51,610
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 63.33%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,030
- Total households: 51,663
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.9%
- Number of high-income households: 2,531
- Median household income: $57,131
- Total households: 50,058
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,502
- Median household income: $58,524
- Percent change in total households over one year: 3.2%
- Total households: 51,663
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.9%
- Number of high-income households: 2,531
- Median household income: $57,131
- Total households: 50,058
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,502
- Median household income: $58,524
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 60%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,473
- Total households: 114,599
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.6%
- Number of high-income households: 6,418
- Median household income: $53,818
- Total households: 112,713
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.5%
- Number of high-income households: 3,945
- Median household income: $49,688
- Percent change in total households over one year: 1.7%
- Total households: 114,599
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.6%
- Number of high-income households: 6,418
- Median household income: $53,818
- Total households: 112,713
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.5%
- Number of high-income households: 3,945
- Median household income: $49,688
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.97%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,127
- Total households: 49,577
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.9%
- Number of high-income households: 5,404
- Median household income: $52,796
- Total households: 47,488
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%
- Number of high-income households: 3,277
- Median household income: $55,955
- Percent change in total households over one year: 4.4%
- Total households: 49,577
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.9%
- Number of high-income households: 5,404
- Median household income: $52,796
- Total households: 47,488
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%
- Number of high-income households: 3,277
- Median household income: $55,955
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.58%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 747
- Total households: 34,958
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2%
- Number of high-income households: 1,818
- Median household income: $61,059
- Total households: 32,462
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,071
- Median household income: $50,964
- Percent change in total households over one year: 7.7%
- Total households: 34,958
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2%
- Number of high-income households: 1,818
- Median household income: $61,059
- Total households: 32,462
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3%
- Number of high-income households: 1,071
- Median household income: $50,964
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.41%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,318
- Total households: 38,786
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.5%
- Number of high-income households: 3,297
- Median household income: $67,099
- Total households: 36,647
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%
- Number of high-income households: 1,979
- Median household income: $69,569
- Percent change in total households over one year: 5.8%
- Total households: 38,786
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.5%
- Number of high-income households: 3,297
- Median household income: $67,099
- Total households: 36,647
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%
- Number of high-income households: 1,979
- Median household income: $69,569
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.14%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,412
- Total households: 57,645
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%
- Number of high-income households: 3,805
- Median household income: $70,238
- Total households: 56,961
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,392
- Median household income: $64,924
- Percent change in total households over one year: 1.2%
- Total households: 57,645
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%
- Number of high-income households: 3,805
- Median household income: $70,238
- Total households: 56,961
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,392
- Median household income: $64,924
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 54.55%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,833
- Total households: 59,730
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.9%
- Number of high-income households: 7,108
- Median household income: $71,362
- Total households: 55,512
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%
- Number of high-income households: 4,274
- Median household income: $63,835
- Percent change in total households over one year: 7.6%
- Total households: 59,730
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.9%
- Number of high-income households: 7,108
- Median household income: $71,362
- Total households: 55,512
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%
- Number of high-income households: 4,274
- Median household income: $63,835
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 54.35%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,055
- Total households: 45,491
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1%
- Number of high-income households: 3,230
- Median household income: $71,715
- Total households: 47,280
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.6%
- Number of high-income households: 2,175
- Median household income: $64,113
- Percent change in total households over one year: -3.8%
- Total households: 45,491
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1%
- Number of high-income households: 3,230
- Median household income: $71,715
- Total households: 47,280
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.6%
- Number of high-income households: 2,175
- Median household income: $64,113
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 52.63%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: 642
- Total households: 34,688
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.8%
- Number of high-income households: 2,012
- Median household income: $67,169
- Total households: 36,040
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8%
- Number of high-income households: 1,370
- Median household income: $61,496
- Percent change in total households over one year: -3.8%
- Total households: 34,688
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.8%
- Number of high-income households: 2,012
- Median household income: $67,169
- Total households: 36,040
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8%
- Number of high-income households: 1,370
- Median household income: $61,496
Top 20 cities losing the most high-income households
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -63.16%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,028
- Total households: 45,898
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.4%
- Number of high-income households: 643
- Median household income: $43,420
- Total households: 43,950
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8%
- Number of high-income households: 1,670
- Median household income: $51,572
- Percent change in total households over one year: 4.4%
- Total households: 45,898
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.4%
- Number of high-income households: 643
- Median household income: $43,420
- Total households: 43,950
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8%
- Number of high-income households: 1,670
- Median household income: $51,572
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -43.31%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -2,212
- Total households: 42,134
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.2%
- Number of high-income households: 3,034
- Median household income: $77,027
- Total households: 41,302
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 12.7%
- Number of high-income households: 5,245
- Median household income: $65,728
- Percent change in total households over one year: 2%
- Total households: 42,134
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.2%
- Number of high-income households: 3,034
- Median household income: $77,027
- Total households: 41,302
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 12.7%
- Number of high-income households: 5,245
- Median household income: $65,728
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -40.98%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,986
- Total households: 79,072
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%
- Number of high-income households: 2,847
- Median household income: $60,720
- Total households: 79,223
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.1%
- Number of high-income households: 4,833
- Median household income: $59,751
- Percent change in total households over one year: -0.2%
- Total households: 79,072
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%
- Number of high-income households: 2,847
- Median household income: $60,720
- Total households: 79,223
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.1%
- Number of high-income households: 4,833
- Median household income: $59,751
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -38.89%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -812
- Total households: 51,311
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.2%
- Number of high-income households: 1,129
- Median household income: $61,432
- Total households: 53,919
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%
- Number of high-income households: 1,941
- Median household income: $53,082
- Percent change in total households over one year: -4.8%
- Total households: 51,311
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.2%
- Number of high-income households: 1,129
- Median household income: $61,432
- Total households: 53,919
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%
- Number of high-income households: 1,941
- Median household income: $53,082
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -32.26%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -2,344
- Total households: 50,343
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.5%
- Number of high-income households: 5,286
- Median household income: $87,407
- Total households: 49,225
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.5%
- Number of high-income households: 7,630
- Median household income: $86,975
- Percent change in total households over one year: 2.3%
- Total households: 50,343
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.5%
- Number of high-income households: 5,286
- Median household income: $87,407
- Total households: 49,225
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.5%
- Number of high-income households: 7,630
- Median household income: $86,975
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -31.62%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,792
- Total households: 47,380
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.3%
- Number of high-income households: 4,406
- Median household income: $78,743
- Total households: 45,574
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.6%
- Number of high-income households: 6,198
- Median household income: $90,330
- Percent change in total households over one year: 4%
- Total households: 47,380
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.3%
- Number of high-income households: 4,406
- Median household income: $78,743
- Total households: 45,574
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.6%
- Number of high-income households: 6,198
- Median household income: $90,330
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -29.55%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,329
- Total households: 42,173
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,615
- Median household income: $76,205
- Total households: 44,816
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.8%
- Number of high-income households: 3,944
- Median household income: $71,006
- Percent change in total households over one year: -5.9%
- Total households: 42,173
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,615
- Median household income: $76,205
- Total households: 44,816
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.8%
- Number of high-income households: 3,944
- Median household income: $71,006
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -29.41%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -825
- Total households: 49,229
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%
- Number of high-income households: 1,772
- Median household income: $42,397
- Total households: 50,933
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.1%
- Number of high-income households: 2,598
- Median household income: $41,529
- Percent change in total households over one year: -3.3%
- Total households: 49,229
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%
- Number of high-income households: 1,772
- Median household income: $42,397
- Total households: 50,933
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.1%
- Number of high-income households: 2,598
- Median household income: $41,529
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -28.57%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -846
- Total households: 42,870
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.5%
- Number of high-income households: 2,358
- Median household income: $43,235
- Total households: 41,602
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%
- Number of high-income households: 3,203
- Median household income: $49,005
- Percent change in total households over one year: 3%
- Total households: 42,870
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.5%
- Number of high-income households: 2,358
- Median household income: $43,235
- Total households: 41,602
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%
- Number of high-income households: 3,203
- Median household income: $49,005
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -26.92%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,480
- Total households: 57,392
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.6%
- Number of high-income households: 4,362
- Median household income: $51,158
- Total households: 56,174
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4%
- Number of high-income households: 5,842
- Median household income: $53,909
- Percent change in total households over one year: 2.2%
- Total households: 57,392
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.6%
- Number of high-income households: 4,362
- Median household income: $51,158
- Total households: 56,174
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4%
- Number of high-income households: 5,842
- Median household income: $53,909
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -26.67%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,116
- Total households: 52,878
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%
- Number of high-income households: 3,490
- Median household income: $67,028
- Total households: 51,174
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9%
- Number of high-income households: 4,606
- Median household income: $77,711
- Percent change in total households over one year: 3.3%
- Total households: 52,878
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%
- Number of high-income households: 3,490
- Median household income: $67,028
- Total households: 51,174
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9%
- Number of high-income households: 4,606
- Median household income: $77,711
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -26.67%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -796
- Total households: 60,636
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3%
- Number of high-income households: 2,001
- Median household income: $42,336
- Total households: 62,149
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5%
- Number of high-income households: 2,797
- Median household income: $40,631
- Percent change in total households over one year: -2.4%
- Total households: 60,636
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3%
- Number of high-income households: 2,001
- Median household income: $42,336
- Total households: 62,149
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5%
- Number of high-income households: 2,797
- Median household income: $40,631
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -25.96%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -818
- Total households: 28,422
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%
- Number of high-income households: 2,188
- Median household income: $77,564
- Total households: 28,907
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4%
- Number of high-income households: 3,006
- Median household income: $81,447
- Percent change in total households over one year: -1.7%
- Total households: 28,422
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%
- Number of high-income households: 2,188
- Median household income: $77,564
- Total households: 28,907
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4%
- Number of high-income households: 3,006
- Median household income: $81,447
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -25.00%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -663
- Total households: 44,169
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9%
- Number of high-income households: 1,723
- Median household income: $60,010
- Total households: 45,870
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,385
- Median household income: $57,944
- Percent change in total households over one year: -3.7%
- Total households: 44,169
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9%
- Number of high-income households: 1,723
- Median household income: $60,010
- Total households: 45,870
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2%
- Number of high-income households: 2,385
- Median household income: $57,944
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -23.40%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,127
- Total households: 50,481
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.8%
- Number of high-income households: 5,452
- Median household income: $85,982
- Total households: 46,661
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.1%
- Number of high-income households: 6,579
- Median household income: $83,314
- Percent change in total households over one year: 8.2%
- Total households: 50,481
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.8%
- Number of high-income households: 5,452
- Median household income: $85,982
- Total households: 46,661
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.1%
- Number of high-income households: 6,579
- Median household income: $83,314
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.98%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -653
- Total households: 38,886
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1%
- Number of high-income households: 2,761
- Median household income: $77,431
- Total households: 37,515
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.1%
- Number of high-income households: 3,414
- Median household income: $70,386
- Percent change in total households over one year: 3.7%
- Total households: 38,886
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1%
- Number of high-income households: 2,761
- Median household income: $77,431
- Total households: 37,515
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.1%
- Number of high-income households: 3,414
- Median household income: $70,386
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.74%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -499
- Total households: 37,918
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%
- Number of high-income households: 2,048
- Median household income: $72,900
- Total households: 36,901
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%
- Number of high-income households: 2,546
- Median household income: $62,601
- Percent change in total households over one year: 2.8%
- Total households: 37,918
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%
- Number of high-income households: 2,048
- Median household income: $72,900
- Total households: 36,901
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%
- Number of high-income households: 2,546
- Median household income: $62,601
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.28%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -907
- Total households: 115,195
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.7%
- Number of high-income households: 4,262
- Median household income: $57,138
- Total households: 109,974
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.7%
- Number of high-income households: 5,169
- Median household income: $58,439
- Percent change in total households over one year: 4.7%
- Total households: 115,195
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.7%
- Number of high-income households: 4,262
- Median household income: $57,138
- Total households: 109,974
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.7%
- Number of high-income households: 5,169
- Median household income: $58,439
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.05%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -801
- Total households: 76,232
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5%
- Number of high-income households: 3,430
- Median household income: $51,943
- Total households: 74,244
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7%
- Number of high-income households: 4,232
- Median household income: $49,838
- Percent change in total households over one year: 2.7%
- Total households: 76,232
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5%
- Number of high-income households: 3,430
- Median household income: $51,943
- Total households: 74,244
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7%
- Number of high-income households: 4,232
- Median household income: $49,838
- Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -20.93%
- Number of high-income households added over one year: -527
- Total households: 57,487
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%
- Number of high-income households: 1,955
- Median household income: $60,739
- Total households: 57,714
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3%
- Number of high-income households: 2,482
- Median household income: $58,233
- Percent change in total households over one year: -0.4%
- Total households: 57,487
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%
- Number of high-income households: 1,955
- Median household income: $60,739
- Total households: 57,714
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3%
- Number of high-income households: 2,482
- Median household income: $58,233
Data and methodology
Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year Community Survey for 2023 and 2022. The study includes 352 cities with a population of 100,000 or more for which data was available. Cities were ranked based on the growth in high-income households as a percentage of total households between 2022 and 2023. High-income households are defined as those making an income of $200,000 or more.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
