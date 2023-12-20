'The Voice'﻿ winner sings Creed's "Higher" during season finale

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

Creed has helped take a whole lot of people "Higher" in 2023.

In addition to inspiring the Texas Rangers' World Series run, "Higher" was the song choice of The Voice contestant Huntley, who was named the show's season 24 winner during its finale on Tuesday, December 19.

The pyro-accompanied performance would've surely made Scott Stapp and company proud, especially with its rising platform that literally took Huntley higher. You can watch the rendition streaming now on YouTube.

Huntley's journey on The Voice began with his take on The Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels," which got all four coaches to turn their chairs during the blind audition stage. Throughout the season, his repertoire also included Kaleo's "Way Down We Go" and Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive."

Creed, meanwhile, is gearing up for a reunion tour in 2024, which will mark the group's first live performances in over 10 years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

