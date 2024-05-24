That's the "Truth": Godsmack earns 13th #1 hit on 'Billboard's' Mainstream Rock Airplay

Godsmack has earned their lucky 13th #1 hit on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with their current single, "Truth."

Sully Erna and company are now tied with Van Halen for sixth-most #1 singles in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, which began in 1981. Shinedown has the most, with 19.

"Truth" appears on Godsmack's 2023 album, Lighting Up the Sky. They also hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay with the lead Lighting Up the Sky single, "Surrender."

Godsmack will resume touring in support of Lighting Up the Sky in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.