Tenacious D will "be back when it feels right," says Jack Black

While Tenacious D is currently on pause, Jack Black assures that the band won't be away forever.

In an interview with Variety, Black shares, "We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we'll be back."

The D's break, of course, was caused by Black's bandmate Kyle Gass making a joke about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. During a concert in July, Gass quipped that his birthday wish was, "Don't miss Trump next time."

Days after the performance, Black posted, "I was blindsided by what was said at the show ... I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold," he continued. "I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Gass had posted an apology, though it has since been deleted.

Black tells Variety that he and Gass remain friends — "That hasn't changed," he says — while adding, "These things take time sometimes."

"We'll be back when it feels right," Black says. "I love Tenacious D. It's probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It's a work of art, it's my baby."

