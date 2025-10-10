Taylor Momsen revisits 'Where Are You Christmas?' for upcoming Pretty Reckless holiday EP

Taylor Momsen is revisiting her past career for a new Pretty Reckless holiday EP.

The band has released a rendition of the song "Where Are You Christmas?", which Momsen first sang as a child actress in the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The new recording starts off with Momsen's original, youthful vocals before transitioning into her grittier, current singing style as The Pretty Reckless' hard-rocking riffs kick in.

"Revisiting 'Where Are You Christmas' 25 years later feels like coming home to a part of myself I hadn't seen in a long time," Momsen says. "I was just a child when I first sang it, and I never could've imagined the way the song, and the film, would stay with people for so long and unknowingly shape my career path as an adult."

"Recording it now, with all the life I've lived in between, I hear it through a different lens... but the heart of it is the same," she continues. "It's about wonder, hope, and holding on to the magic - something I think we all need more than ever."

The aforementioned is EP, dubbed Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas, is due out Oct. 31 digitally and Nov. 14 on physical formats.

The Pretty Reckless previously teased the release in a series of videos featuring footage from Momsen's past acting roles, which also include the TV show Gossip Girl and Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams. Momsen famously retired from acting to focus completely on The Pretty Reckless.

The most recent Pretty Reckless album is 2021's Death by Rock and Roll. The band just released a new, non-holiday song, "For I Am Death," in August.

