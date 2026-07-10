Taylor Momsen readies 'really heightened, incredible, super fun show' for The Pretty Reckless' US tour

The Pretty Reckless will launch a U.S. tour Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina, in support of their new album, Dear God, and "Heaven Knows" frontwoman Taylor Momsen is pumped to hit the road.

"I haven't been this excited about a touring cycle in I don't even know how many years," Momsen tells ABC Audio.

"There's a freshness to our energy and to our attitude," she continues. "It's just gonna make for a really heightened, incredible, super fun show."

The tour will include a mix of headlining dates and shows opening for AC/DC. The Pretty Reckless previously opened for the "Back in Black" legends in 2024 and 2025, but they haven't headlined their own full U.S. tour since 2022.

"To get to continue [touring with AC/DC] is amazing, but to have that be routed into a headline tour, it kinda can't get better than that," Momsen says. "It's been so long since we've been in control of the venue and control of the stage. And headlining is just my favorite thing in the world."

As she readies her return to tour, Momsen is also preparing for what creepy-crawly creature might bite her next. You may recall that she was bitten by a bat and spider on separate legs of the AC/DC tour, and, as Momsen says, "Things come in threes."

"I hurt my ankle on this last run, I'm hoping that was the third thing," Momsen laughs. "But I don't know, we'll have to wait and see."

"I'm hoping the spider was the end of it, 'cause that was so much worse than the bat," she adds. "I think that counts as two. Like, that counts as two bites."

Dear God is out now. It includes the singles "For I Am Death" and "When I Wake Up."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.