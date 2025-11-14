Taylor Momsen feels 'strangely emotional' about new Pretty Reckless holiday EP: 'It's kinda deep'

'Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas' EP artwork. (Fearless Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Pretty Reckless' new holiday EP is out Friday on physical formats following its digital release in October. The set includes a rendition of the song "Where Are You Christmas?," which frontwoman Taylor Momsen originally sang as a child actress in the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Momsen, who would go on to star in the TV series Gossip Girl, famously retired from acting to focus on The Pretty Reckless, and has long distanced herself from her past career. In revisiting "Where Are You Christmas?," Momsen discovered an unexpected opportunity to bridge the two parts of her life.

"It was something that the fans have been asking for since I started The Pretty Reckless, and it was something that I never ever thought I would do," Momsen tells ABC Audio. "Fast-forward a few years later, I went through a very hard time in my life and was doing a lot of reflecting, you know, all the things that come along with that."

She continues, "We ended up jamming it through as a band during the holidays once, and by the end of the song, we all had giant grins on our faces."

With "Where Are You Christmas?" and the EP, dubbed Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas, Momsen hopes "to just spread joy," but the project has also had a profound personal impact on her.

"It's kind of me accepting my past and bringing it into my future," Momsen says. "It's actually strangely emotional."

"It's a Christmas record," she laughs. "But it's kinda deep."

In addition to the Christmas EP, The Pretty Reckless has released a new, non-holiday single, "For I Am Death," which currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

