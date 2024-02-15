Taylor Hawkins posthumously featured on upcoming Ian Hunter album, 'Defiance Part 2: Fiction'

Taylor Hawkins is posthumously featured on an upcoming album from Mott the Hoople vocalist Ian Hunter.

The record is called Defiance Part 2: Fiction and is due out April 19. The late Foo Fighters drummer played on four songs: "Precious," "Kettle of Fish," "Everybody's Crazy But Me" and "Hope."

"Precious," which also features Queen's Brian May and Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, is out now on digital outlets.

Other guests on Defiance Part 2: Fiction include Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots. A Record Store Day exclusive version of the album features additional contributions from Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Matt Cameron and The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson.

Hawkins was also posthumously featured on Hunter's last solo album, 2023's Defiance, Pt. 1.

