Taking Back Sunday shares new remixes of "S'old" song

Taking Back Sunday has teamed up with producer Tushar Apte for two remixes of the band's song "S'old."

Apte, who also produced the new TBS album, 152, has previously worked with artists including Demi Lovato, BTS, Nicki Minaj and ZAYN.

"When we met Tushar, we were working together on a collaboration with Steve Aoki," TBS shares. "It was so much fun to blend our songwriting with theirs and see the layers that got added to it."

"Tushar is like a wizard with sounds and beats," the group adds. "Since we brought Tushar over to produce a rock record with us, we thought it would be fun to let him take a track and go wild with it and see where it ended up."

You can listen to the remixes now via digital outlets.

152, the first Taking Back Sunday album in seven years, dropped in October. TBS will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.