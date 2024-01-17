Taking Back Sunday joins When We Were Young lineup, performing ﻿'Tell All Your Friends'﻿ in full

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Taking Back Sunday has joined the lineup for the 2024 When We Were Young festival.

Like many other bands on the bill, TBS' set will consist of a full album performance — specifically of their 2002 debut effort, Tell All Your Friends.

Previously announced When We Were Young artists include My Chemical Romance playing The Black Parade, Jimmy Eat World playing Bleed American, Dashboard Confessional playing Dusk and Summer, A Day to Remember playing Homesick and Fall Out Boy playing a non-album-tied headlining set.

When We Were Young 2024 takes place October 19-20 in Las Vegas. For more info, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!