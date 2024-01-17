Taking Back Sunday joins When We Were Young lineup, performing ﻿'Tell All Your Friends'﻿ in full

Taking Back Sunday has joined the lineup for the 2024 When We Were Young festival.

Like many other bands on the bill, TBS' set will consist of a full album performance — specifically of their 2002 debut effort, Tell All Your Friends.

Previously announced When We Were Young artists include My Chemical Romance playing The Black Parade, Jimmy Eat World playing Bleed American, Dashboard Confessional playing Dusk and Summer, A Day to Remember playing Homesick and Fall Out Boy playing a non-album-tied headlining set.

When We Were Young 2024 takes place October 19-20 in Las Vegas. For more info, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

