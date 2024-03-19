Take a "Cosmic" journey with Avenged Sevenfold in new video

Warner Records; Art by Wes Lang

By Josh Johnson

Avenged Sevenfold has premiered the video for "Cosmic," a track off the band's latest album, Life Is But a Dream... .

The animated clip certainly lives up to the song's name, as it follows a skeleton who imagines an epic journey through space and time while watching the last grains of sand drop to the bottom of an hourglass. You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

Life Is But a Dream..., the first A7X album in seven years, was released in June 2023. It also includes the singles "Nobody" and "Mattel."

Avenged Sevenfold is currently on a U.S. tour in support of Life Is But a Dream... . The outing wraps up March 31 in Newark, New Jersey.

