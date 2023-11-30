SZA defends Creed and Nickelback: "Why are you hating on it?"

By Josh Johnson

Can Creed take you higher? If you ask SZA, the answer is a resounding yes.

During an interview with Variety, the R&B star mentions that she'd recently been listening to Creed and Nickelback, who, of course, often top listicles about the most hated bands of all time. When the interviewer responds to this information with a face-palm, SZA jumps to the defense of the much-maligned rockers.

"Do white people hate Creed and Nickelback?" SZA asks. "Why? Black people love them! They rock! That s*** is bomb! Why do you all hate it so much? That voice… ."

The "Kill Bill" singer adds that she's a particularly big fan of the Creed hit "Higher."

"Why are you hating on it?" SZA says. "Have you ever felt more inspired and uplifted in your life? I'm in the car and I'm blasting 'Higher,' I feel like it’s a gospel song, the vocals are going crazy and it's also somehow slightly romantic, it just feels so fun. Because even if it's cliche, he’s so f****** dead a**!"

"I will be a Creed fan forever," she adds. "Like, it started just on a whim in the shower, 'Oh, let’s play this,' and then it became a week of Creed and Nickelback."

We can only assume that SZA already has tickets to Creed's 2024 reunion tour, which will mark their first live shows in over 10 years.

