System of a Down's Serj Tankian announces art show featuring 'multi-sensory experience

Gibson And Serj Tankian Host Special Launch Event For The "Foundations" Gibson Les Paul Modern Guitar Michael Tullberg/Getty Images (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will display his artwork during an exhibit held Aug. 24 at the Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, New Jersey.

The collection will feature Tankian's paintings accompanied by music composed specifically for each piece, creating what a press release calls a "multi-sensory experience."

"I see music and visual art as extensions of the same soul," Tankian says. "When I paint, I'm composing. When I compose, I'm painting. Each informs the other in ways words cannot express."

"Art is a vehicle for truth and transcendence, and through this fusion of sound and image, I aim to create a deeper connection—one that invites not just observation, but participation," he continues. "My goal is to awaken the senses, provoke thought, and encourage reflection on the interconnectedness of all things."

The art show takes place just ahead of System's two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

