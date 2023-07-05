System of a Down's Serj Tankian reacts to Lil Uzi Vert's "Chop Suey!" cover

System Of A Down And Korn Performs At Banc Of California Stadium Kevin Winter/Getty Images

System of a Down's Serj Tankian has shared a response to rapper Lil Uzi Vert's cover of the Toxicity single "Chop Suey!"

In a Facebook post linking to an article about Uzi's rendition, Tankian writes, "Covers are always the biggest compliment to artists and songwriters."

Still, System fans don't all seem to share Tankian's sentiment. One sample comment on the post reads, "I gave it a try and it's truly awful. My day was going too good until now, so good job."

Uzi's take on "Chop Suey!", dubbed "CS," isn't the first SOAD cover to get such a reaction from fans. You may recall that Machine Gun Kelly went viral for the wrong reasons with his 2022 performance of "Aerials."

System guitarist Daron Malakian also gave a diplomatic response to MGK's cover, writing, "I don't know much about [Kelly], it's always an honor when someone covers your song, so I can't hate the guy for giving it a shot."

