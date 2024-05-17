System of a Down's Serj Tankian drops new solo single, "A.F. Day"

Gibson Records

By Josh Johnson

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has dropped a new solo single called "A.F. Day."

"This previously unreleased song was written over 20 years ago at a very early time in my musical career," Tankian shares.

You can listen to "A.F. Day" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"A.F. Day" will appear on Tankian's upcoming solo EP, Foundations, due out in the fall.

Tankian also just released a memoir, Down with the System, on May 14. In the book, he reveals that he suggested to his System of a Down bandmates that they move on with a new singer.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

