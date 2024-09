System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has announced a new comic book series called Dead Samurai.

"With Dead Samurai, I've had the chance to combine two things I love: feudal Japan and zombies!" Dolmayan says. "I hope people enjoy the adventure!"

The first issue is due out Oct. 9.

Dolmayan previously created the comic book series Ascencia. He also owns a store called Torpedo Comics, which has locations in Las Vegas and Irvine, California.

