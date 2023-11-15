System of a Down clarifies "we all approve" "Prison Song" graffiti, "except [John Dolmayan]"

Sony Music Entertainment/American Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Apparently not everyone in System of a Down is down with "Prison Song"-quoting graffiti.

As previously reported, System posted a video showing the side of a highway spray-painted with the line, "I buy my crack, my smack, my b**** right here in Hollywood." That particular lyric is meant to highlight the hypocrisy of mass incarceration in America, which the song protests.

In the caption, System wrote, "We approve this message." However, they later added in the post's comments, "Well we approve... except [drummer John Dolmayan]."

Dolmayan, who's made headlines in recent years for his conservative political views, replied, "Yeah, graffiti is wrong. Unless it's at [bassist Shavo Odadjian's] house!"

"Prison Song" appears on SOAD's 2001 album, Toxicity, which also includes the single "Chop Suey!" and "Aerials."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!