System of a Down and Slipknot headlining 2024 Sick New World Festival

System of a Down and Slipknot will headline the 2024 Sick New World Festival, taking place April 27 in Las Vegas.

The bill also includes A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, Bring Me the Horizon, Primus, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Spiritbox, Bad Omens, Lamb of God and Sevendust, among many others.

Bring Me the Horizon, by the way, just announced a new single, "DArkSide," due out Friday, October 13.

You can sign up for a presale beginning October 13 at 10 a.m. PT via SickNewWorldFest.com. Remaining tickets will go on sale October 13 at 2 p.m. PT.

Sick New World launched in 2023 as a more metal-driven sequel to Vegas' When We Were Young festival. The inaugural lineup also included System of a Down as well as Deftones, Korn and Incubus.

