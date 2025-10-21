System of a Down, Korn, Deftones headlining 2026 Sick New World festivals

Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs at the Banc of California Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sick New World is back and even sicker than ever.

After canceling its 2025 event, the nu metal nostalgia festival has announced its return for 2026 in two locations: Las Vegas on April 25 and Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 26.

Sick New World Las Vegas will be headlined by System of a Down and Korn, while System and Deftones lead the bill for Forth Worth. The Las Vegas lineup also includes Bring Me the Horizon, while Fort Worth will feature a 40th anniversary Reign in Blood performance by Slayer.

Both bills will feature artists including AFI, Evanescence, Marylin Manson, Mastodon and Underoath.

Presales for Las Vegas begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, and for Fort Worth Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineups and all ticket info, visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

