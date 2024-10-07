A symptom of being the goodest pup: Shinedown members performing at dog rescue benefit

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown knows all about the symptoms of being human, and what is the ultimate symptom of being human if not a love for dogs?

We can only assume the band feels the same way, as frontman Brent Smith and bassist Eric Bass will be performing at an upcoming benefit concert supporting the Phoenix-based dog rescue organization #LovePup.

The #LovePup Family Fest takes place Nov. 9 at Vertuccio Farms in nearby Mesa, Arizona. The event is free to enter with a donation of items including dog collars and leashes, food and puppy pads.

With Shinedown's help, perhaps you could give a dog in need a "Second Chance."

For more info, visit LovePupFoundation.org.

