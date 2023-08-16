Symphony of Destruction: Megadeth and Vic Rattlehead join Wargaming's Metal Fest in-game event

Megadeth is the latest band to partner with the video game company Wargaming for its in-game music event, Metal Fest. Starting August 29, the band's music and other content will be featured in the Wargaming titles World of Tanks Modern Armor, World of Tanks Blitz, World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and the other band members will appear as 2D commanders, providing exclusive voiceovers, while fans will be able to access Megadeth-branded tanks and warships, missions and quests. In addition, Megadeth's skeleton mascot Vic Rattlehead will appear in the game as a 3D character and will speak for the first time.

"This is the first time our images have been immortalized in video games! Moreover, our mascot has unleashed its own roaring voice, adding even more metal mayhem to the games," says Mustaine in a statement. "We've laid down over 350 mind-melting voice lines, and players will feel the thunder as we command during the battles. We have tanks, we have warships, and we are ready for Metal Fest!"

Visit megadeth.wargaming.net for more details.

