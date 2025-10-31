Swing with Puscifer on new ﻿'Normal Isn't' ﻿song, 'Pendulum'

'Normal Isn't' album artwork. (Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Puscifer has premiered a new song called "Pendulum," a track off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's upcoming album, Normal Isn't.

"Swing, cold pendulum," Keenan sings over the jittery instrumentals.

"The dramatic and romantic nature of this track induces a sonic sense memory that transports me back to the dark and moody dance floor of Club Iguana, Austin, TX, circa 1985," Keenan says. "I can almost smell the clove cigarettes."

"Pendulum" is the second Normal Isn't track to be released, following the single "Self Evident." The album, which marks the first full-length Puscifer album in five years, will arrive in full on Feb. 6, 2026.

Puscifer will launch a U.S. tour in support of Normal Isn't in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!