Swing, kid, swing: Watch Shinedown members throw out first pitch

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown took the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch of a Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Bassist Eric Bass had the honor of tossing the pitch, while drummer Barry Kerch played the role of catcher. It seems that Bass made the correct choice in pursuing music instead of sports, as his pitch ended up behind the plate instead of in Kerch's glove.

"There was no chance on that one," Kerch laughed as he met his bandmate back at the mound.

You can watch footage of the pitch on Shinedown's Instagram. "Thank you @pittsburghpirates for this sick opportunity!" the caption reads.

Shinedown is currently on their Dance, Kid, Dance tour, which also includes Bush on the bill. The tour takes its name from the new Shinedown single "Dance, Kid, Dance," which premiered in January. Shinedown's also put out two other songs in 2025, "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields."

