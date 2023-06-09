Surprise! Slipknot releases new 'Adderall' EP

Slipknot's eventful week continues with the surprise release of a new EP called Adderall.

The six-track collection includes alternate versions of the song "Adderall," which appears on the 'Knot's 2022 album, The End, So Far, as well as the instrumental "Death March," which dropped Thursday. You'll also find two previously unreleased songs titled "Red or Redder" and "Hard to Be Here."

"Deconstructing to continuously pave the way for evolution," percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan says of the EP. "At this point in the program nothing is safe."

You can listen to the Adderall EP now via digital outlets. One of the alternate "Adderall" recordings, dubbed "Memories (Adderall -- Rough Demo)," is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

Leading up to the EP, Slipknot announced Wednesday that they'd parted ways with longtime keyboardist and sampler Craig Jones, who'd been in the band since 1996. The news came ahead of the first show on Slipknot's European tour, during which they debuted a new mystery member.

Meanwhile, Crahan is sitting out dates on the European tour to support his wife through health issues.

