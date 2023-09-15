Sum 41's Deryck Whibley admitted to ER with pneumonia

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has been hospitalized as be battles a bout of pneumonia.

In an Instagram post published Friday, September 15, Whibley's wife, Ariana, writes, "We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia."

"The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure," the post continues. "This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs."

Whibley was previously hospitalized in 2014 with liver and kidney damage resulting from alcoholism.

"I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn't make it any easier to see," Ariana writes. "I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it."

Sum 41 spent the summer on tour with The Offspring. The band announced in May that they were planning to break up following a final album and tour.

