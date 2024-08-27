Sum 41's Deryck Whibley says he's not joining Linkin Park

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley is denying that he's joining Linkin Park.

As previously reported, fans started speculating that Whibley would be taking over for the late Chester Bennington for a rumored LP reunion tour after the "Fat Lip" rockers teased that their frontman was making an announcement Wednesday morning. The timing coincided with the conclusion of Linkin Park's countdown clock, which began on Saturday at 100 hours.

Additionally, Whibley previously sang with Mike Shinoda on a beloved live rendition of LP's "Faint," which has over 11 million YouTube views.

As compelling as that evidence may be, Whibley has now taken to social media to post a statement in order to "dispel some current rumors."

"It's been brought to my attention that many people think I could be joining a reuniting band," Whibley writes. "But I just want to say, despite popular belief, I am not joining Oasis.... or Linkin Park. Or any other band for that matter."

He adds, "I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future."

Oasis, of course, announced Tuesday morning that they were reuniting for a run of 2025 shows, bringing the famously feuding Gallagher brothers back together for the first time since the band broke up in 2009.

As for what Whibley is actually announcing, he shares that he has "tour and book" news, presumably referring to his upcoming memoir, Walking Disaster. Whibley recently scheduled a run of four book tour dates for October.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park's countdown remains a mystery. In April, Billboard reported that members Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell were discussing getting back together for shows in 2025, adding that they were considering a female vocalist in place of Bennington, who died in 2017.

