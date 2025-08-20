Sum 41's Deryck Whibley reunites with beloved guitar played with Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop performs with Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 at the MTV Video Music Awards Latin America 2003 at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 23, 2003 in Miami, Florida. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has reunited with the guitar that he previously played along with Iggy Pop.

The pewter gray Telecaster can be seen in the video for "Little Know It All," Sum 41's 2003 collaboration with the Godfather of Punk. Whibley also played it during Sum 41's performance with Iggy at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards Latinoamérica in Miami.

The guitar has long been in the possession of the Hard Rock Cafe. In February Whibley sent out an open request to the music-themed restaurant chain asking if they could "work something out." Now, sixth months later, the Tele is back in Whibley's hands.

"Reunited with an old friend after 20 years!" Whibley writes in an Instagram post alongside photos of him holding the returned guitar.

Whibley adds that he'll be releasing a video documenting the guitar's journey back to him.

Sum 41 played the last show of their farewell tour in January and got back together for one last performance at Canada's Juno Awards in March.

