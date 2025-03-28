Sum 41 releases cover of Rage Against the Machine's 'Sleep Now in the Fire'

After putting out their final album and finishing their final tour, Sum 41 still has something left in the tank.

The "Fat Lip" outfit has released a cover of the Rage Against the Machine song "Sleep Now in the Fire," recorded for the Spotify Sessions series.

Sum 41's previously played "Sleep Now in the Fire" live and posted a performance of the song when news broke in 2024 that Rage would no longer be touring or playing live again.

The Rage cover is accompanied by a new recording of the song "Landmines," the lead single off the aforementioned final Sum 41 album, Heaven :x: Hell.

"Recording these Spotify Singles has been an incredible way to celebrate with our fans around the world," Sum 41 says in a Spotify Canada Instagram post. "We're so grateful for their support and excited to share this special session with everyone."

Heaven :x: Hell was released in March 2024, and Sum 41 played the last show on their farewell tour in January. Their last-ever performance will take place Sunday at the 2025 Juno Awards, during which they'll be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

