Sum 41 premieres new single, "Landmines"

Rise Records

By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 has premiered a new single called "Landmines," the first preview of their upcoming farewell album, Heaven :x: Hell.

"When I wrote 'Landmines' I had no intention of writing an old school 'pop punk' song," says frontman Deryck Whibley. "It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me."

You can listen to "Landmines" now via digital outlets. It's accompanied by a video filled with the teenage high jinks seen in an early Sum 41 clip, which is streaming now on YouTube.

Sum 41 had announced in May that Heaven :x: Hell would be the group's final record. The "Fat Lip" rockers intend to disband following the album's release and a final tour.

Meanwhile, Whibley's been recovering after he was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier in September. In a statement posted September 19, Whibley wrote, "Although I'm not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I'm staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

