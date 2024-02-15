Sum 41 looking for fans to be in new video

If you've ever dreamed of being in a Sum 41 video, now's your chance.

The "Fat Lip" rockers have announced that they're looking for fans to be featured in an upcoming clip for an unnamed song. The shoot will take place Friday, February 16, in Las Vegas.

Those who are interested can email Sum41Vegas@gmail.com for more info. Participants must be over 18.

Sum 41 will be releasing a new album, Heaven :x: Hell, on March 29. It'll mark the band's final album, and includes the singles "Landmines" and "Rise Up," both of which already have videos. Sum 41 recently performed "Landmines" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

You can catch Sum 41 live on their upcoming farewell tour, which kicks off in the U.S. in April. They'll play their last-ever show in January 2025 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.