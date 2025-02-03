Sum 41 granted first-ever key to hometown of Ajax, Ontario

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

After finishing the last show on their farewell tour, Sum 41 returned to their hometown of Ajax, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, where they were presented with a special honor.

At the end of an hourlong Q&A session, Ajax deputy mayor Sterling Lee presented the "Fat Lip" rockers with the first-ever key to the city.

"To the band, y'all are so important, we created the key for you," Lee shared. "This did not exist before this moment today."

Sum 41 launched their farewell tour in 2024 in support of their final album, Heaven :x: Hell. The outing concluded with a sold out show in Toronto on Jan. 30.

Next up, Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the Juno Awards on March 30.

