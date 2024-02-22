Sum 41 drops new ﻿'Heaven :x: Hell' ﻿song, "Waiting on a Twist of Fate"

Sum 41 has dropped a new song off their upcoming farewell album, Heaven :x: Hell.

The track is called "Waiting on a Twist of Fate" and opens the Heaven side of the record. As previously reported, Heaven :x: Hell is a double album, with the Heaven songs adhering more to a pop-punk style, while the Hell tunes venture into a heavier, metal-influenced direction.

You can listen to "Waiting on a Twist of Fate" via digital outlets.

Heaven :x: Hell will be released on March 29, and includes the previously released singles "Landmines" and "Rise Up."

Sum 41 will launch their final U.S. tour in April. They'll play their last-ever show in January 2025 in Toronto.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

