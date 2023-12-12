Sum 41 details final album, ﻿'Heaven :x: Hell'

Sum 41 has shared the details of their final album, Heaven :x: Hell.

The 20-track double record is due out March 29. The Heaven side focuses more on the pop punk sound that made the "Fat Lip" outfit famous, as heard on the lead single "Landmines," while the Hell side ventures into heavier, metal-influenced territory.

"Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, 'This is the record I'd like to go out on,'" says frontman Deryck Whibley. "We've made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it's unique to us."

The first preview of the Hell side, "Rise Up," is available now via digital outlets. It's also accompanied by a video, featuring a cameo from The Offspring's Noodles, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

Sum 41 announced in May that they planned to disband after a final album and tour. The full details of the tour have yet to be announced.

Here's the Heaven :x: Hell track list:

"Waiting on a Twist of Fate"

"Landmines"

"I Can't Wait"

"Time Won't Wait"

"Future Primitive"

"Dopamine"

"Not Quite Myself"

"Bad Mistake"

"Johnny Libertine"

"Radio Silence"

"Preparasi a Salire"

"Rise Up"

"Stranger in These Times"

"I Don't Need Anyone"

"Over the Edge"

"House of Liars"

"You Wanted War"

"Paint It Black"

"It's All Me"

"How the End Begins"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

