Sum 41 announces dates for final tour

Sum 41 has mapped out their last headlining tour.

The worldwide outing includes two U.S. legs, running from April 19 in Omaha, Nebraska, to May 19 in Norfolk, Virginia, and from September 4 in San Francisco to October 5 in Las Vegas, making stops in Canada, Mexico, Asia and Europe. The "Fat Lip" outfit will play their final show in Toronto on January 30, 2025.

The Interrupters will provide support on select dates.

Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sum41.com.

Sum 41 announced in May that they were disbanding after a final album and tour. That album, the 20-track Heaven :x: Hell, drops March 29.

