Sully Erna, Mick Mars guest on new Cory Marks song, "(Make My) Country Rock"

Godsmack's Sully Erna and former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars guest on a new song from country rocker Cory Marks.

The track is called "(Make My) Country Rock" and also features country artist Travis Tritt.

“What can I say…I'm country, I'm rock," Marks says. "That's exactly what this song is and what I sing about. It may piss people off, but I know a lot more listeners out there are gonna be happier when they hear it. I can say that my friends and features on this track agree too! I'm gonna make my country rock!"

You can listen to "(Make My) Country Rock" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Mars and Tritt were also featured on Marks' breakout song, "Outlaws & Outsiders," along with Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody.

Marks will release a new album, Sorry for Nothing, on Oct. 11. It includes "(Make My) Country Rock" and his collaboration with Bad Wolves' Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, "Guilty."

You can catch Marks on tour with Theory of a Deadman starting in October.

