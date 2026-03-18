Sublime exhibit to debut at Grammy Museum in LA

Bud Gaugh, Eric Wilson and Jakob Nowell of Sublime pose during the 2025 Shaky Knees Festival at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/WireImage)

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles has announced a new exhibit dedicated to Sublime.

Among the items going on display include handwritten lyrics to the songs "Wrong Way" and "Garden Grove," used instruments and equipment, rare photos, and the bucket hat late frontman Bradley Nowell wore in the video for "Badfish."

"It's incredible that we have sold so many albums and have not toured or wrote new music in 30 years — a true testament to our fans for keeping this dream alive," says drummer Bud Gaugh in a statement. "Seeing the Grammy Museum celebrate this chapter of our story with an exhibit is really meaningful to us. Thank you to the fans for all of the support, you are all crazy and we are crazy in love with you!"

The Sublime exhibit will be open from March 27 to Sept. 7. You can buy tickets now via GrammyMuseum.org.

Sublime disbanded in 1996 following the death of Nowell. They reformed in 2023 with Nowell's son, Jakob Nowell, alongside original members Gaugh and bassist Eric Wilson.

A new Sublime album, the first in 30 years, is due out later in 2026.

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