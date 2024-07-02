Sublime books ﻿'Tonight Show'﻿ performance

NBC

By Josh Johnson

Sublime is bringing their reunion to late night TV.

The reformed band, now consisting of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, the son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, will perform on NBC's The Tonight Show on July 8. They'll be playing their new song "Feel Like That," which dropped in May.

The lineup of Wilson, Gaugh and Jakob debuted at the end of 2023 before announcing in early 2024 they'd be playing together under the Sublime banner. They performed at Coachella in April and will be hitting a number of other festivals throughout the rest of 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

