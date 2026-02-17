Sublime announces additional Me Gusta Festival dates

Jakob Nowell of Sublime performs onstage during the 2025 Shaky Knees Music Festival at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Derek White/Getty Images)

Sublime's Me Gusta Festival is expanded to two more locations.

The newly announced dates will take place June 27 in Portland, Oregon, and July 18 in Salt Lake City. Those follow the previously announced Me Gusta Festival debut, set for May 9 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sublime will headline all three festivals. The Portland lineup also includes Cypress Hill and The Interrupters, while Salt Lake City features Slightly Stoopid and Pennywise.

Slightly Stoopid will play the Fort Worth festival, as well.

Sublime reformed at the end of 2023 with Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, joining original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson. The band's 2025 comeback single, "Ensenada," hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

A new Sublime album, the first in 30 years, is due out later in 2026.

